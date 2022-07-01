Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Sushmita Sen is undoubtedly one of the most inspirational celebrities who enjoys a great fan following. It's been 28 years since she won Miss Universe and a career in Bollywood with men drooling over her beauty and women admiring her for her ability to break stereotypes. The actor, who will be celebrating her 47th birthday this November, is however yet to find a life partner.

Sushmita, who broke up with model Rohman Shawl on December 23, 2021, has opened up about what stops her from entering the wedlock despite having long committed relationships. In an interview with Twinkle Khanna, the Aarya actor has shared that after adopting her first child Renee, she had certain rules for herself and never wanted anybody to come and share the responsibilities but never try and ask her to step away from them.

When asked about marriage, Sushmita said, "Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a letdown. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody an equal measure of love and respect. It's the most beautiful thing to watch."

The actor also revealed that she came close to getting married thrice and "all three times God saved me." She further added, "I can't tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God protected me, also because God is protecting these two kids, he can't let me get into a messy affair."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita, who was last seen in the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, intends to be a part of stories that will inspire the next generations, "I know I can fight an endless war for children and make sure there is never an end game in their lives. I hope to be part of more such clutter-breaking stories in Indian cinema that will keep inspiring generations to come."

