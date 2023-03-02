Hyderabad: Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a health update that has shocked her fans. On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram and informed her fans that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days back and that she also had to get an angioplasty done.

Taking to Instagram, Sen (47) wrote, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father @sensubir ). "I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back... Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action...will do so in another post!"

The "Aarya" actor, who shared the health update on her official Instagram page with fans and well-wishers, said she is "ready for some life again!!!", adding, "this post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news... that all is well & I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga." Sushmita is considered to be one of the fittest actresses. She keeps sharing her workout videos and pictures on social media.

Industry colleagues including Tabu, Poonam Dhillon, and Sophie Choudry sent their best wishes to the actor. "Lots of love super girl," wrote Tabu in the comments section of Sen's post. "Be well - you are an amazing lady! God bless you with good health always," added Dhillon. Following her professional commitments, Sen was recently shooting for the third season of her acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar series "Aarya". Some time ago, the actress was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in 2014. (With agency inputs)

