Mumbai: With Bollywood fans across the world going gaga over the much-awaited Ranbir-Alia wedding, a jeweler from Gujarat went out of the way to congratulate the to-be husband and wife. Jeweler Deepak Choksi from Surat sent the couple a bouquet made of 125 gold roses, each made of 24-carat pure gold.

The bouquet reportedly arrived at the wedding venue in Mumbai on Wednesday as the wedding celebrations and procession rituals were going on. Two of Choksy's employees reached the venue themselves with the bouquet that is over 5 feet tall and was reportedly made in 5 days. Each of the 125 roses in the bouquet is coated with pure gold and costs somewhere between Rs 1,700 to 2,000 each.

The sender said that he is making such a grand gesture to let the celebrity couple know that his son and daughter in law -- who are huge fans of both Ranbir and Alia -- are extremely happy to see them tie the knot. The bouquet has surprised several netizens, as it is currently going viral on social media.

The buzz around the wedding between two of Bollywood's much-loved stars has currently stolen a lot of limelight in the mainstream media. While the celebrities are trying to keep the processions low-key, several security guards were seen outside Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu on Wednesday. Relatives of the stars were also spotted arriving at the place indicating that the wedding processions have kicked off. Meanwhile, residences of both the stars have been decked up in bright pink and golden lights since Tuesday, along with barricades set up around their houses.

