Hyderabad: Bringing back the magic of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001, makers decided to bring its sequel Gadar 2 reprising the original cast with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. The actors will be making a cameo after long with the much-loved characters Tara Singh and Sakeena. With Ameesha and Sunny coming in the public often to talk about their upcoming picture, the actors were spotted recently at the Zee Cine Awards.

The lead actors of Gadar were seen dancing to their chartbuster song Udd Ja Kaley Kaawa at the Award show. In the video clip doing the rounds on the internet, Ameesha is seen wearing a golden-coloured lehenga with a ponytail. On the other hand, Sunny Deol donned a white coloured turban with a white tee and blue jeans. He completed his look with a brown blazer.

Prior to this, on February 23, 2023, the film's first look poster was released by the makers, attracting a resounding reception from the fans. Gadar 2 is a continuation of Gadar 1, however, the timeline jumps 20 years. According to reports, the conflict in Gadar 2 showcases the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Earlier, on Valentine's Day, the makers of the upcoming action movie Gadar 2 presented the first motion poster of the film with the song Udd Ja Kaale playing in the background. It featured stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel gazing intently into each other's eyes. Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Utkarsh Sharma in the titular role, is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023.

