Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her acting debut, was recently seen at the Mumbai airport. What striked everybody was her new haircut as the diva had long hair before. Suhana chose to keep it simple for travelling opting for a lighter shade of colour for her OOTD.

She was papped at a recent airport outing in Mumbai. As elegant as she is, she wore a turtle neck blue sleeveless crop top and paired it with grey cargo pants. She had donned minimal makeup and her signature pink lipgloss. The new hairdo gave the actress a fresh look.

She was seen in a little longer bangs in the front and shoulder-length hair. Carrying a brown-coloured side bag in one hand, she held her boarding pass in the other. To complete her look, Suhana wore a pair of black and white shoes. With time Suhana is becoming more acquainted with the paparazzi culture. She is slowly becoming the paps' favourite as she regularly gets papped in and around the city.

With the paps uploading the images on Instagram, users were quick to respond to Suhana's new look. The middle child of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan has a striking resemblance to his father. She looks exactly like King Khan, as he is fondly called in the industry. Commenting on the video, one user wrote, "Srk 2.0." On the other hand, admiring her choice of clothing, a user wrote, "Little one should consider starting her own crop top clothing line!"

Following in her dad's footsteps, Suhana also has a keen interest in acting. Suhana will soon be making her debut in films with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix original 'The Archies. Apart from Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agstya Nanda, Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor will also step into the world of showbiz with this movie.

