Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, 54-year-old stuntman Suresh lost his life after falling from a height of 20 feet while filming an action sequence on the sets of National Award-winning director Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai' starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori.

According to media reports, Suresh was supposed to perform a stunt sequence for which he was required to jump from a height of 20 feet. Suresh was tied to a crane with the help of a rope as a safety measure, but unfortunately, as soon as he took the leap, the rope snapped leading him to fall from a height of 20 feet. After the fall, he was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared him dead.

Some of the coordinators present on the set were also injured during the accident. Suresh was working as a stuntman in the industry for the past 25 years. The shooting of the film has been halted post the tragic incident and the police are investigating the entire incident.