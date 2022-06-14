Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Sara Ali Khas has shared a post filled with gratitude and emotions as she remembered her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary. Sara has also shared a picture from her debut film Kedarnath wherein she featured alongside the acclaimed actor whose death is still an unsolved mystery after two years of his passing.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara wrote an emotional post in remembrance of SSR. Sharing a throwback picture from Kedarnath days, Sara wrote, "From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories."

The actor further wrote, "Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever. ♾💫🌕🪐🌌#JaiBholenath 🙏🏻🔱."

Sara kickstarted her career with Sushant starrer Kedarnath. During the shoot, the two reportedly grew closer and dated for a brief time. After SSR's demise reports also claimed that he was planning to propose to Sara on his birthday in January 2018 but they broke up around the same time.

Sushant, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. His last film Dil Bechara was released posthumously on a streaming platform.

