Mumbai: Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli has confirmed that he is expanding the RRR franchise. In a recent interview, Rajamouli said that he is currently working on the script of second installment of RRR.

Released in March 2022, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

When asked about RRR sequel, Rajamouli said that the team did dabbled with the idea of a sequel following the huge success but was not sure of making one until they come across a "great idea."

"RRR sequel is happening, initially we dabbled with the idea of part 2, we had some good ideas but never a great one so we left it at that, then recently about a few weeks back, one great idea stuck we thought we have to make this, at present we are just at the writing stage, so I have to write it then only I can talk about it," said the filmmaker, who recently bagged the Best Director award from the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) for RRR.

READ | 'Baahubali' director S.S. Rajamouli says Mel Gibson is his major influence

RRR, Rajamouli's first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, was released across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously early this year. The film received a huge response in several countries, including the US and Japan.

The film has bagged two Golden Globe nominations for the Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for the track Naatu Naatu.