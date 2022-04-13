Hyderabad (Telangana): RRR has become one of the biggest blockbusters. Not long after Jr NTR was questioned about Ram Charan walking away with all the accolades, director SS Rajamouli was also asked if he feels the same way. When asked about Ram Charan stealing the show in RRR, the master filmmaker stated that the duo justified their respective roles equally.

"It breaks my heart to think of crediting one of them for the movie's success," Rajamouli said. "People believe this is because Jr NTR is already well-known for his acting abilities, and Ram Charan's appearance in RRR came as a surprise element. But, as a filmmaker, I know how much effort both of them have put into the subject."

The Baahubali director further said, "In fact, I cannot imagine any other Indian actor in Bheem's role, because it has a multilayered idiosyncrasy, which NTR alone is capable of carrying." Earlier, he had also conveyed that it was a conscious decision to cast NTR and Ram Charan in characters that are contrasting to their real life personalities and so he crafted the premise of the film on fire and water.

Interestingly, Rajamouli kickstarted his career as a director with Jr NTR. Their first collaboration was the 2001 release Student No 1. Following this, they worked together in films like Simhadri and Yamadonga while RRR marked S.S. Rajamouli's fourth collaboration with Jr NTR. Ram Charan and Rajamouli too have delivered blockbuster hit Magadheera in 2009.

Earlier during the RRR Hindi success meet, NTR was asked to comment on Ram Charan stealing the show but Charan quickly stepped in and heaped praise on NTR. Some of NTR's fans are upset over his role being given lesser prominence, while the actor himself has been vocal that his role is the best of his whole career.