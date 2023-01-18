Los Angeles: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli says just like any other filmmaker, he also harbours the ambition to make a Hollywood film someday. However, the decision to venture into Hollywood is not easy for the filmmaker, whose latest movie RRR is registering wins at various award ceremonies in the US after a very strong word-of-mouth.

"I think it is the dream of every filmmaker across the world to make a film in Hollywood. I am no different. I'm open to experimentation," Rajamouli told American news outlet during a podcast. The filmmaker, whose filmography also includes hits such as Magadheera, Eega and two Baahubali films, said he is in a "bit of confusion" as he loves the creative freedom he gets when directing Telugu movies.

"Back in India, I am the dictator. No one tells me how to make a film," he said. Rajamouli believes that a Hollywood project might be an opportunity for a co-credit. "Very probably, my first step will be collaborating with someone," Rajamouli added. Rajamouli is currently in the US to attend the Hollywood award season. The filmmaker's RRR, headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was nominated in five categories at the Critics Choice Awards and won two trophies -- best foreign language film and best song for Naatu Naatu.

RRR is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The movie also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in a special appearance. The movie also won a Golden Globe for best original song for Naatu Naatu. The song is also in the Oscars longlist.

READ | Rajamouli to join Mahesh Babu in Dubai for narration of their next?

After Golden Globes, Rajamouli made India proud once again after winning the Best Original Song and Best Foreign Language Film at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards. He dedicated the honour to all the women in his life and said Mera Bharat Mahan during his acceptance speech.

Before he signs any Hollywood projects, Rajamouli has two announced films back home. He has confirmed that he will be coming with the RRR sequel which is at the scripting level. The filmmaker also has a couple of interesting films lined up for next among which the one with superstar Mahesh Babu is highly anticipated. He will be directing Mahesh Babu in a film bankrolled by KL Narayana. The yet-to-be-titled is mounted on a lavish budget and will be Rajamouli's first after RRR.