Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning to big screens with Pathaan on January 25 is known. The film is highly anticipated for being SRK's comeback vehicle after four years. While SRK's diehard fans will seemingly experience it on big screen, those who are not in a hurry to watch it in theaters will have to wait till April last week for Pathaan to arrive on OTT.

Makers of Pathaan are yet to announce film's OTT release date. But Pathaan OTT release date is already making headlines after the Delhi High Court asked the makers to provide Hindi subtitles, closed captions as well as audio description for Pathaan OTT release for the benefit of those with visual and hearing impairments.

If reports are to be believed, SRK’s much-awaited action thriller Pathaan will be streaming on Prime Video on April 25. But before that, the court has asked the makers to make some changes in the film, for its OTT release. Pathaan has already been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification. But as suggested by the court, the makers will have to submit it again to the CBFC for re-certification by February 20 after the producer prepares subtitles.

A single-bench judge Justice Pratibha M. Singh was dealing with a petition filed by people with disabilities including a law student, lawyers and a disability rights activist seeking a direction to YRF, OTT platforms and the government to make arrangements as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Justice Singh observed that the petition raises a very important concern about entertainment accessibility for visually and hearing impaired people and the authorities should make sure that the content is available for them in accessible formats. The court also noted that special measures will have to be taken to make sure that specially abled people are not denied theatre experience.

The court listed the matter for next hearing on April 6. Justice Singh also impleaded the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation, Film Producers Association and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as respondents in the matter.