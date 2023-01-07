Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation has offered help and financial support to the family of Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh. SRK has come forward to help Anjali's family who died after being dragged by a car for several kilometers in Delhi.

According to reports, SRK’s non-profit welfare organisation has donated an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. SRK's Meer Foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing relief to Anjali’s siblings. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Anjali's body was found on January 1 in the Kanjhawala area of the national capital. She was dragged for over 12 kilometres by a car that hit her scooter near Sultanpuri. Seven accused in the case are now in the custody of Delhi Police. All the accused were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Thursday night for a medical examination. A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case.

Coming back to SRK's Meer Foundation, the NGO was incorporated in 2013, and aims to affect change at the ground level. The Foundation works on multiple fronts with different stakeholders to build a world that empowers women and brings society together. The vision for Meer Foundation was inspired by SRK's father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. In the past, Meer Foundation has supported and contributed to various causes that provide support to disadvantaged women and children.

On the work front, SRK is all set to return to big screens with Pathaan. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film will hit theaters on January 25. Following Pathaan, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan in making.