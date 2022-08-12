Mumbai (Maharashtra): Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has been piquing the curiosity of cinephiles ever since he released the trailer of his mythological sci-fi drama Brahmastra, which features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

After the trailer launch, it was highly speculated that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. Back in June, SRK's fans shared screenshots from the trailer and wondered if it was King Khan who appeared as Vayu. And now it seems like the observation made by the eagle-eyed fans is correct.

On Thursday, netizens shared a new picture and video, claiming it's SRK's look from Brahmastra. In the viral clip, SRK is seen in a blood-soaked avatar. As SRK's character elevates in the air, lord Hanuman's silhouette starts to appear.

The particular glimpse made SRK's fans extremely happy. "Ladies & Gentleman, @iamsrk as Vanar Astra in Brahmastra," a Twitter user wrote. "SRK's cameo will be Ayan Mukerji's ode to his love for Shah Rukh Khan," another one wrote.

However, it is not yet known if the viral clip is from Brahmastra or just a fan-made edit. Shah Rukh also has a cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha. Prior to it, SRK made a cameo appearance in R. Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Now Srkians are eagerly waiting for 2023 as SRK is all set to make his full-fledged return to cinemas with Pathaan followed by Jawan and Dunki.