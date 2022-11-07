Hyderabad: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan joined hands with Tamil director Arun Kumar aka Atlee for his upcoming film is known. The highly anticipated film, which managed to garner positive chatter so far, has run into trouble now.

SRK's upcoming actioner has been facing plagiarism charges owing to its plotline. According to reports, filmmaker Manickam Narayan has filed a complaint against Jawan makers with the TFPC (Tamil Film Producers Council) alleging that the film is based on the story of 2006 film Perarasu.

The filmmaker claims that he allegedly owns the rights of the story, and the TFPC has agreed to an investigation. The union had earlier said that it will be pursuing the investigation after November 7.

Helmed by Udhayan, Perarasu featured Vijayakanth in a dual role. The film revolved around a CBI officer who is entrusted with a mission to investigate the case of a judge’s mysterious disappearance. Speculations about Jawan being hugely inspired by Perarasu went rife after reports of SRK playing a double role cropped up. Jawan makers, however, have remained tight-lipped about the film's storyline.

READ | SRK sums up 30 days in Chennai: 'Deep discussions' with Sethupathi, set visit by Rajinikanth and treats from Vijay

Meanwhile, SRK completed a 30-day schedule for Jawan in Chennai last month. Film's first look poster shared by Shah Rukh created quite a buzz, especially with King Khan's uncanny look. Jawan is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Produced by Gauri Khan, and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan also features Tamil superstars Vijay Sethupathi in Nayanthara in lead roles.