Mumbai: After Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', a leaked action scene from reportedly his upcoming movie 'Jawan' takes internet by storm. The leaked six-second-long low-motion clip has created a tizzy on social media and left the netizens in awe. In the clip, SRK is seen flexing his short hair, and a cigar in his mouth as he thrashes goons with a belt.

The clip was taken down for violating Red Chillies copyright however, the hashtag #Jawan is trending on Twitter since then with several netizens still posing the clip. The netizens have also lauded the clip on Twitter and wrote, "Current situation in twitter... after clip hype of #Jawan is unpredicted. Just imagine when teaser or trailer will come."

Fans can't keep calm as they are seen tweeting about the clip and another commented, "#Pathaan to sirf trailer tha #Jawan full monster hai #Atlee Anna mass SRK+Ciggy+short hair+mid beard+belt fight + #Anirudh bgm = Goosebumps Tsunami aane wali hai Theatre me fir se ?? #ShahRukhKhan?? Blue Shirt Pant me jach rhe ho aaye."

Whereas another fan wrote, "One leaked video and social media got shaken. Hype is real." "#Jawan Action Leaks Bhai Yeh Toh #Pathaan Ka Baap Nikla #Atlee Anna Thank You For Making This MasterPiece This IS CALL PURE MASS Movie," wrote another fan.

'Jawan' a Hindi action thriller film is scheduled to hit the theaters on 2 June 2023. The movie is written and directed by Atlee where the Superstar will play a a dual role along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Principal photography of the movie started in September 2021 and concluded in February 2023 with filming taking place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Aurangabad.