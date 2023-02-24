Mumbai: Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger 3' is coming with a big surprise for the viewers with Pathaan's entry in its sequel. The blockbuster film 'Pathaan' had a guest appearance by Salman Khan and the audience went frenzy over it. Now the 'Baadshah' of Bollywood is all set to begin the shoot for his special appearance in the upcoming action thriller 'Tiger 3'.

SRK will begin shooting for 'Tiger 3' by the end of April 2023. Sources said, "Watch out for Pathaan's entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other's films, as a part of the YRF's blockbuster Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres!"

The audience remembers a dialogue in which Salman told SRK in Pathaan that "he was going on an important mission" so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission. The source added, "Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by April-end and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot are being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3."

Earlier Shah Rukh Khan and Salman worked together in 'Karan Arjun', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam' other than 'Pathaan'. The film is all set to release on the occasion of Diwali 2023. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films are south director Atlee's pan-India action thriller 'Jawan' and Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki'. (with Agency inputs)