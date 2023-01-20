SRK to Deepika, Aishwarya: Celebs attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement bash
SRK to Deepika, Aishwarya: Celebs attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement bash
Mumbai: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant at Antilia on Thursday. Several Bollywood celebs marked their presence at the grand event hoisted at the Ambani's residence in Mumbai.
Apart from them, singer Shreya Ghoshal, John Abraham, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also arrived at the engagement ceremony. The 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji arrived at the grand celebration in a maroon pyjama kurta along with a matching Nehru jacket. The couple had a traditional engagement ceremony where they performed old Gujarati rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi.
Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. In June 2022, Radhika made headlines after the Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Centre. 'Arangetram' is a Tamil word which means ascending the stage by a dancer on the completion of formal training. It is the debut on-stage performance of a student of Indian classical dance and music following years of training.
Anant, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, completed his studies from Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL. (ANI)