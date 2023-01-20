Mumbai: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant at Antilia on Thursday. Several Bollywood celebs marked their presence at the grand event hoisted at the Ambani's residence in Mumbai.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the grand ceremony along with her wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan. The 'Chak De India' actor avoided the media but was captured entering the Ambani's residence in a traditional black outfit.

Aryan, on the other hand, was seen posing with his mother Gauri Khan in an all-black suit. Gauri looked extremely beautiful in a silver lehenga.

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gathered all the eyeballs at the engagement ceremony. The 'Piku' actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red saree. She tied her hair into a bun. Ranveer, on the other hand, was seen in a dark blue sherwani.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the ceremony along with her daughter Aaradhya and the mother-daughter duo looked beautiful in traditional attires. The 'Jodhaa Akbar' actor looked gorgeous in a golden and green suit. She kept her hair open and make-up heavy. Aaradhya, on the other hand, was seen in an off-white shimmery suit.

Actor Akshay Kumar donned a maroon sherwani and was seen posing in front of the paps.

Bollywood ace director and producer, Karan Johar opted for an all-black sherwani with a colourful shawl on his shoulder.

Actor Katrina Kaif looked extremely beautiful in a White indo-western outfit.

'Atrangi Re' actor Sara Ali Khan opted for an off-white gharara and was seen posing in front of the shutterbugs along with designer Manish Malhotra.

Actor Varun Dhawan looked stylish as he donned an all-black kurta pyjama with a matching shimmery cut sleeve jacket. The 'Bhediya' actor arrived at the party along with his wife Natasha Dalal. She looked beautiful in a light pink lehenga.

Apart from them, singer Shreya Ghoshal, John Abraham, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also arrived at the engagement ceremony. The 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji arrived at the grand celebration in a maroon pyjama kurta along with a matching Nehru jacket. The couple had a traditional engagement ceremony where they performed old Gujarati rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi.

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. In June 2022, Radhika made headlines after the Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Centre. 'Arangetram' is a Tamil word which means ascending the stage by a dancer on the completion of formal training. It is the debut on-stage performance of a student of Indian classical dance and music following years of training.

Anant, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, completed his studies from Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL. (ANI)