Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Katra. The superstar reached a hotel in Katra with his friends late at 8 in night. SRK's visit to Vaishno Devi came ahead of the release of his comeback film Pathaan and the first song from the film Besharam Rang which will be out today.

Accompanied by friends, SRK was seen in the video wearing a black hooded jacket and covering his face with a mask and cool shades. The superstar commenced his journey at 10 pm on Sunday and reached the holy shrine around 12 am.

During his visit, a few fans also followed SRK to catch a glimpse of the superstar. His team tried hard to keep SRK's visit to Vaishno Devi under wraps. Videos of the superstar, however, made their way to social media.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted performing Umrah in the holy city of Mecca. In the photos and videos posted by his fan clubs, the actor could be seen donning a white garment and surrounded by people.

SRK seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi Temple ahead of Pathaan release

READ | Aryan Khan is all set to take his debut project on floors, here's what proud dad SRK has to say

Meanwhile, the fans of the superstar are waiting with bated breath for his comeback vehicle Pathaan. The film will be released on January 25, 2023. Also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles, Pathaan is helmed by Sidharth Anand. The makers have decided to release film's music before the trailer. As part of the same promotional strategy, Besharam Rang, the first song from the album Pathaan will be released today.