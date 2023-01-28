Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says the humongous box office success of "Pathaan" is making him feel like a proud father. "Pathaan", which released on Wednesday, has raised Rs 313 crore worldwide till now. The actor said he is "loving it" that the audience is enjoying the spy action thriller and to celebrate the movie's dream run at the ticket window the superstar hosted an impromptu #AskSRK session on Twitter.

In response to a fan's query about how he is taking in the love coming his way, Shah Rukh said: "As happy as a father is when he sees his child being appreciated." Another fan pointed out the record breaking box office numbers of the film, but Shah Rukh said he is not concerned about the money the movie makes.

"Bhai numbers phone ke hote hainhum toh khushi ginte hain#Pathaan (Brother, numbers are for phone... I count the happiness.)" he said. Prior to the film's theatrical release, the 57-year-old actor had organised a special screening for his family, including children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Replying to an admirer, who wanted to know his youngest son's reaction to the movie, Shah Rukh said: "I don't know how but he said papa it's all Karma. So I believe it." Breaking the usual trend of movie promotions through interviews and public events, the team of the Yash Raj Films' project largely relied on social media for publicity.

One of the Twitter users praised the actor for delivering a blockbuster without press interactions. To this, the actor had a witty response: "Maine socha Sher interview nahi karte toh iss baar main bhi nahi karunga!!! Bas Jungle mein aakar dekh lo (sic). (I thought lions don't give interviews, so this time I decided I will also not. Will just come to the jungle.)"

During the session, Shah Rukh credited producer Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand for being the main architects behind "Pathaan". "Rest of us just followed their instructions," he added. The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Praising his co-actors Kapadia and Rana, the superstar said both of them were "lovely and gentle" to work with. "Ashutosh ji and Dimpleji are very magnanimous actors and lovely and very gentle to work with. And they were too funny in the hologram scene ha ha," he tweeted. One of the major highlights of the actioner is a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh's good friend and contemporary Salman Khan, who reprises his role of spy Tiger from YRF's "Tiger" franchise.

Many fans asked him about his on screen reunion with Salman, with whom he has featured in movies such as "Karan Arjun", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam", "Tubelight" and "Zero". SRK called Salman "greatest of all time". "Salman bhai is woh kya kehte hain aaj kal young loghaan.GOAT. ( greatest of all time)".

"Pathaan" follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (Abraham), from launching a debilitating attack on India. It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019). (PTI)