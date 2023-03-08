Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan is in the last leg of shooting. The team helmed by Atlee Kumar recently wrapped up a nine-day long schedule in Mumbai. For the same, Tamil superstar Nayanthara, who recently embraced motherhood, joined the team in Mumbai.

In over a week-long schedule in Mumbai, the team canned a few important scenes featuring King Khan and Nayanthara. According to reports, the lady superstar had a "blissful" experience as she shot for some of the sequences with SRK which will leave the audience on the edge of their seats. Nayanthara has jetted off to home in Tamil Nadu and will soon be back on the sets for a schedule in Rajasthan. The dates for the same are yet to be locked but reports suggest that the makers will soon be heading to Rajasthan for the Jawan shoot.

Jawan boasts of a huge talent crossover between South and Bollywood. SRK and Nayanthara aside, Jawan will also star acclaimed Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi as an antagonist. The film will also remain special in SRK's filmography as he has joined hands with a south director for the first time in his career spread across over three decades. Atlee too is seemingly aware of the responsibility of helming SRK's film and has claimed that he will project the superstar in a never-before-seen avatar.

Written and directed by Atlee, Jawan is an action thriller featuring SRK in a dual role. The film has garnered positive chatter since its announcement and King Khan's first look only added to the curiosity around the film. Jawan went on the floors in September 2021 and will hit big screens on June 2, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.