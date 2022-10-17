Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan on Sunday won a Taekwondo competition. Another star kid who is making headlines for his Taekwondo is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan.

SRK, his wife Gauri Khan, and children Aryan and Suhana were in attendance as AbRam competed at Taekwondo academy. The Taekwondo academy run by Kiran Upadhya has been training many star kids including Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan.

SRK and family aside, many celebrities showed up at Kiran's academy to support and cheer their kids who were part of the competition. SRK's son made his family proud as he won the match and was seen getting a peck from dad SRK.

Others who participated in the annual competition included Kareena and Saif’s son Taimur and Karisma Kapoor’s son Viaan Raj Kapoor. Nikhil Dwivedi’s son Shivaan was also participating in the tournament. Pictures of the star kids from the Taekwondo competition have taken social media by storm. The viral pictures show celebrities posing with their kids after the tournament.

Meanwhile, SRK's son Aryan is all set to make his debut as a writer with a web series. The details about his debut project are being kept under wraps. While Khan's princess Suhana is gearing up to follow her superstar father's footsteps to become an actor. She will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies which will also introduce Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.