Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan held a special screening of his upcoming film Pathaan at Yash Raj Films' office in Mumbai. SRK watched Pathaan with family ahead of the film's highly anticipated release. Pictures of SRK with kids from Pathaan special screening at YRF have stormed social media.

SRK along with his kids Aryan and Suhana Khan was spotted at YRF. His wife Gauri Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber also attended the screening with SRK's elder sister Shehnaz Khan. Pictures of the Khandan in YRF premises have surfaced online after a paparazzo shared them on social media.

Now that Suhana and Aryan are all set to enter showbiz, they seemingly will have a different perspective than how they used to watch their superstar father's work earlier. Suhana will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies while Aryan Khan has commenced work on a web series that will mark his writing-directing debut.

Pathaan will be SRK's first action drama and for the same, he collaborated with Siddharth Anand who earlier delivered films like Bang Bang and War. Talking about working with SRK and directing the superstar for his return to the cinemas after four years, Siddharth had said that it is a "responsibility."

Siddharth said that he feels a greater sense of responsibility because of the break that SRK had taken and that has created immense expectations and excitement for Pathaan. "I am realising now, towards the end of the film into the release of the film, what and how large that fan base is. So yeah, that is an amazing feeling and it's somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of," said Siddharth.

Meanwhile, the makers have also locked OTT release date for Pathaan. Pathaan is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 25 but YRF is yet to make an official announcement. Pathaan is set to hit big screens on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.