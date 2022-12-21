Mumbai: Suhana Khan who is all set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies, shared a pictures of a journal gifted by her father Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to Instagram, Suhana dropped a picture of a journal on acting penned by her superstar father.

The pictures gave a glimpse that it's an acting journal that a dad gifted to his daughter. Sharing the series of pictures, she wrote, "Tuesday Inspiration". As soon as the pictures were posted, SRK chimed in the comment section and wrote, "Everything I don't know of acting I have put it there for you to learn and teach me back, little one".

Recently, Suhana wrapped her upcoming movie The Archies. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

The Archies marks not only the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana but also Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Yuvraj Menda and Agastya Nanda are also a part of the project.

After wrapping up the film, Zoya also shared a string of images from the sets. The first image is of a clapboard, while the second image is a group photo featuring the entire cast and crew. In the third picture, we can see a cake with The Archies clapboard.

In the fourth picture, Zoya, with Agastya, Suhana and others, can be seen cutting the cake. Suhana reshared Zoya's post and captioned it, "It's a wrap." The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, SRK is busy promoting director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Makers of Pathaan unveiled the first song Besharam Rang on Monday which got massive responses from the audience. While several liked the peppy track, there were also a few who found Besharam Rang objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will be also seen in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan and director Rajkumar Hirani's next film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.