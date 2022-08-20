Hyderabad (Telangana): It's a boy! Actor Sonam Kapoor welcomed baby boy with her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja on Saturday.

The new parents are yet to share the news but Neetu Kapoor took to social media to share the good news with fans and followers. In an Instagram Story, Neetu uploaded a screenshot of the statement from Sonam and Anand. Neetu, who has worked with Sonam's father Anil Kapoor in Jug Jugg Jeeyo posted the image with the star-eyed emoji and eye-shaped amulet believed to protect against the evil eye.

"Our lives are forever changed," Sonam and Anand on becoming parents. Their joint statement shared by Neetu reads, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja become parents to a baby boy

Sonam announced her pregnancy in March with beautiful pictures. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The two are currently staying at their residence in Delhi.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor wherein she starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The actor then had a cameo in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK. She will be next seen in Blind directed by Shome Makhija, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.