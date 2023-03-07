Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal are known for having fun banter on social media. The actors have maintained silence over their personal life but time and again hog headlines for their alleged romance and funnily trolling each other on social media. When Sonakshi shared a post to wish her fans on Holi, Zaheer sneaked into her comment section to take a dig at her.

Sonakshi took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Holi celebration. The actor has dropped a selfie from what appears to be an elevator. In the picture, Sonakshi is seen donning a denim jacket with a white t-shirt and hair tied in a high bun. Sharing the picture, Sonakshi wrote, "Holi haiiiiiiii!!!!! #HappyHoli ❤️," on Instagram.

The Holi post of Sonakshi garnered love from fans but her rumoured BF seemingly decided to troll the actor. Taking a dig at the long red tika on Sonakshi's forehead, Zaheer took to the comment section and wrote, "Raghunath Namdev Shivalkar." For unversed, Zaheer is referring to Sanjay Dutt's character in the 1999 released film Vaastav: The Reality. Sonakshi was also quick to respond and replied Zaheer in Dutt's style, "@iamzahero panga nahi leneka 😎."

Sonakshi and Zaheer were seen sharing space in Satram Ramani-directed Double XL. The duo also triggered engagement rumours ahead of the launch of Sonakshi's press-on nails brand Soezi. The actor had teased the brand launch with a post guise as a proposal. The rumoured couple gets papped together on movie and dinner dates but is yet to officially announce their relationship.