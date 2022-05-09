Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is engaged if her latest pictures on social media are anything to go by. The Dabangg star took to her Instagram handle to share a string of pictures with her mystery man. The actor has not revealed the identity of the man who seemingly popped the question to which she said, "Yes."

Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi wrote, "BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU 🫵🏼 Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!! ❤️❤️❤️." The actor is seen flaunting a huge rock on her ring finger as she poses with her fiancé. Sonakshi has not revealed the identity of her fiancé as the pictures only shows her holding his arm.

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen sharing screen space with Huma Qureshi in Double XL, which revolves around bodyweight stereotypes. She will also be seen playing a police inspector in the serial killer drama Dahaad created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

