Mumbai: The teaser of the Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Double XL' was unveiled on Thursday. It makes a remark on bodyweight stereotypes that plague society, in a humorous manner. In a span of merely 30 seconds, the teaser builds up the inquisitiveness for the film as Sonakshi and Huma can be seen engaging in a fun banter about how size issues are only for women.

Plugging in subtle innuendo, Sonakshi questions what would happen if they start rendering the same treatment to men, where will they go. The film is a slice-of-life social comedy drama for which both the actresses underwent massive body transformation and had even piled on the extra pounds for their roles in the film, which has been shot extensively in India and the UK. The film explores the journey of two plus-size women, one from heartland Uttar Pradesh and the other from urban New Delhi, and also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl & Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz, 'Double XL' is set to arrive in theatres on October 14. (IANS)