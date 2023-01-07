Hyderabad: Former actor and now social activist Somy Ali, who has never shied away from speaking about her abusive relationship with superstar Salman Khan, has once again touched upon the topic. Somy in her latest social media post has asked Salman to issue a 'public apology' for his alleged misdeeds that he has denied.

On Friday, Somy shared a video on Instagram where she alleged that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had banned her show Fight of Flight on Discovery Plus. "Mr. Khan has provoked me by banning my show on Discovery Plus, which was Fight of Flight which enabled us to rescue victims from India. 82% victims we rescued were Indian women. 90% of our dons are Indian men and women," she said in the video.

"Mr Salman Khan has hindered this process by approaching Discovery Plus and banning our show in India. This is why after 20 years it took me courage to speak up to save lives of Indian men, women, children and members of LGBTQ community. He took this away from us and that is why I spoke up," she added.

WATCH: Somy Ali shares sensational video, asks Salman Khan to confess abusing her verbally, sexually, and physically

The 46-year-old concluded the video by asking the 57-year-old actor to issue a 'public apology' for his alleged misdeeds. "What I want from Mr. Salman Khan is to confess what he did to me and put me through verbal, sexual and physical abuse. And I want a public apology which a narcissistic individual would probably never do," she said.

Somy was last seen on the silver screen in the 1997 film Chupp, after which she took to social activism for women's rights in South Asia. She established an NGO named 'No More Tears' in 2006. She was in a much-publicized relationship with the Maine Pyaar Kiya actor in the 1990s.

Salman, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Farhad Samji's upcoming family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.