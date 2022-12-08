Mumbai: As 'Yodha' is all set to release on July 7, 2023, actor Sidharth Malhotra said that the upcoming film has unveiled a newer version of him. The thriller 'Yodha', directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, is based on a hijacking. The film features Sidharth in an action-packed role and an all-new avatar. Co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

He took to his Instagram with the film's poster: "Packed with action, thrills, and big screen entertainment; our #Yodha is landing in cinemas near you, so fasten your seat belts! JULY 7, 2023, YODHA IN CINEMAS."

Sidharth said: "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

The actor is loaded with different characters and power-packed performances in his upcoming line-up with Rohit Shetty's directorial venture into the web space, titled 'The Indian Police Force' and 'Mission Majnu' starring Rashmika Mandanna. (IANS)

