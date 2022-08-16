Hyderabad (Telangana): In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 7, host Karan Johar will be seen prodding Sidharth Malhotra about his relationship with Kiara Advani. The host also pushes Sidharth to manifest his wedding with Kiara.

The latest promo of Koffee With Karan shows men of the moment, Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth bringing the full Punjabi feels to the Koffee couch. Going by the video, it seems that another celebrity wedding is on the cards. Last season, when Vicky and Katrina made their separate appearance on the show, the seeds of their romance were sowed on the show.

Taking a clue from Vicky and Katrina's successful relationship, Karan is apparently insisting celebrities manifest their love life on the couch which he thinks has been proved lucky for many. KJo takes conversations around marriages further the host and Vicky joined hands to grill Sidharth to make his relationship with Kiara official.

In the promo, Sidharth is seen being hard pressed to share a wedding confirmation with rumoured ladylove Kiara. Karan's prodigy seemingly outsmarts him and says, "I manifest a brighter and happy future," leaving everyone open to a conclusion best fit to their imagination.

READ | As Shershaah turns one, Kiara Advani pens cryptic post for Sidharth Malhotra: 'Tu baatein toh badi badi karta tha...'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth and Kiara are said to be reuniting with a love story that will have a 'soul' connection. Sid-Kiara's next is reportedly titled Adal Badal wherein the two will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is reportedly being bankrolled by Sunir Kheterpal.