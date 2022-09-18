New Delhi: Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently in Delhi for the shoot of Yodha. On Sunday, Sidharth was spotted at the India Gate filming a few important film sequences. And guess what? His fans thronged the India Gate to catch a glimpse of Sidharth.

Several images and videos of Sidharth Malhotra meeting fans at India Gate have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the actor is seen greeting his admirers. He even clicked pictures with them. Prior to Delhi, Sidharth was in Manali for Yodha shoot. Being helmed by the dynamic duo - Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. It is touted as an action thriller.

Produced by Karan Johar and helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. Sidharth aside, the upcoming film also stars Disha Patani and South actor Raashi Khanna in lead roles.

Apart from Yodha, the 37-year-old actor will also be seen in an upcoming comedy film Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022. The makers of Thank God recently unveiled the first song of the film Manike in which Sidharth could be seen grooving with actor Nora Fatehi, Netizens gave a thumbs up to the recreated song.

Along with this he also has a spy-thriller film Mission Majnu alongside south actor Rashmika Mandanna in his kitty.