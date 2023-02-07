Jaisalmer: After the mehendi and sangeet night on Monday, the stage is set for Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra to tie the nuptial knot on Tuesday. Sid and Kiara are going to enter wedlock at Suryagarh Palace today. Before the wedding, haldi ceremony took place during which turmeric was applied to both the bride and groom as well as the guests. After the haldi, sehra bandi and baraat will take place. Several videos from Sidharth's baraat preparation have surfaced online.

Wedding venue decked up for big day

Jaisalmer's Suryagarh palace Hotel has been decorated like a bride for Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. To give a royal look to the wedding, a special mandap has been decorated with indigenous and foreign flowers in hotel.

Guests expected to arrive today

Kiara's schoolmate Isha Ambani, who flew into Jaisalmer on Sunday night in her private jet, returned to Mumbai late on Monday night after attending the celebratory events held during the day. She is scheduled to return for the marriage on Tuesday. Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, film producers Aarti Shetty, Pooja Shetty and Amritpal Singh Bindra, Shah Rukh Khan's friend Kajal Anand, actor Karan Vohra and his wife Riya, and film director and writer Shakun Batra were also expected to fly in on Tuesday.

Sehra Bandi, Baraat, Varmala, and Pheras

The varmala and the pheras are scheduled to take place in the courtyard of the hotel. The guest attending Sid-Kiara wedding are enjoying the rituals in a pleasant atmosphere and delicious food. The nuptials began in real earnest in the morning on Tuesday with the ritual of applying turmeric paste to the bodies of the bride and the groom by the women in their respective families. The varmala ceremony will take place at Tulsi Garden in the hotel.

READ | Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to tie the knot today; first video from haldi and sangeet out; Ranveer's Malhari set the stage on fire

Before varmala, sehra bandi will take place during which Siddharth's paghadi will be adorned with a sehra by his sister or sister-in-law. This ritual will take place in the main porch towards the haveli. After this, there will be a baraat (celebratory wedding procession for the groom) at 3 pm, and then after at 4 pm the wedding rituals will begin at a special 'bavdi' that has been set up for this purpose.

Sidharth all set for baraat:

While the security is very tight and hotel staff members, guards and drivers are given entry only after they're thoroughly checked, several videos from the wedding venue have surfaced online. In the videos from the Sidharth-Kiara wedding, a band is seen getting ready for Sidharth's baraat. In a video shared by a paparazzo, a ghodi is also seen arriving at the wedding venue.

After the wedding, a grand reception ceremony will be organized in the evening where guests will enjoy Rajasthani cuisine.