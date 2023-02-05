Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani reached Jaisalmer on February 4. The families from both sides too reached the city in the desert state on Saturday evening while friends from the industry started arriving on Sunday morning. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor took jetted off for Jaisalmer earlier today.

On Sunday morning, KJo was seen at the Kalina airport in Mumbai before he took a private flight to Jaisalmer. Also seen at the Kalina airport was Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid along with his wife Mira. While Shahid looked cool in athleisure while Mira opted for a white mini-dress which she teamed up with a black sweater. Before heading for the flight, Shahid and Mira even posed briefly for the paparazzi.

Karan, who is said to have played matchmaker for Kiara and Sidharth, too made a stunning appearance at the Kalina airport. The filmmaker was seen donning an all-black look as he obliged photogs before jetting off to Jaisalmer. Also seen at the airport were casting director Shanoo Sharma, and producers Shabina Khan and Aarti Shetty.

Kiara's bond with Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is known. Reports suggest that Isha will be attending Sid-Kiara wedding. The rumours gathered momentum when the security of the Ambani family was seen gathering at the Jaisalmer airport. Reports also suggest that not only Isha, but the entire Mukesh Ambani family will be gracing Sid-Kiara wedding in Jaisalmer.

Meanwhile, some speculations suggested that the wedding shall be telecast on OTT platform Amazon Prime. The discussion started soon after the couple's video went viral on social media. Similar reports had also surfaced when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021, however, but it did not happen.