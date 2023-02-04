Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is known. The couple will be reaching the wedding venue on February 5 while families and close friends will reach Jaisalmer a day earlier, on February 4. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and superstar Salman Khan are said to be on the guest list of 150 members.

According to reports, the guest list includes around 150 members who will be attending high-profile wedding along with guests from the cinema industry. Preparations for Sid and Kiara are in full swing at the Suryagarh Palace Hotel which is located about 16 km from Jaisalmer.

While Sidharth and Kiara are yet to confirm the wedding, reports suggest that the couple will be inviting close friends from the industry to their wedding. If reports are anything to go by, apart from the families, celebrities like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. Salman Khan, who shares a good bond with Kiara, is also expected to attend the wedding in Rajasthan.

According to reports, Sid-Kiara's wedding is planned by a Mumbai-based company. The organizers have also done special security arrangements to monitor the security of the guests who have been invited to attend Sid-Kiara's wedding. The security is being handled by Shah Rukh Khan's ex-bodyguard Yasin.

As reported earlier, Kiara-Siddharth will tie the knot on February 6. The hotel has 84 luxury rooms booked for guests. At the same time, 70 luxury vehicles have been booked for the guests. This includes Mercedes, Jaguar and BMW. The contract for the vehicles has been given to Jaisalmer's biggest tour operator, Lucky Tour & Travels.