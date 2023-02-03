Mumbai: Wedding rumours of actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been circulating on social media since the couple made a number of public appearances together. However, the rumoured couple has still not officially confirmed their relationship. If the reports are to be believed, the Shershaah couple is all set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 6.

The wedding is said to take place at the Suryagarh Palace and the pre-wedding ceremonies will be held on February 4 and 5. An official confirmation about their wedding is still awaited. Reports suggest that the wedding will be attended by close friends and family members, along with many celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan.

Royal venue for Sidharth-Kiara wedding:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The luxurious fortress has a vintage Rajasthani charm. Located in the heart of the Thar desert, the luxury fort hotel has a picturesque landscape view. The royal wedding venue is sure to whisk the couple and the guests away from the din and dust of the city.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's sangeet prep:

Sidharth and Kiara's sangeet will be one of its kind as the couple will groove to chartbuster songs from their much-loved film Shershaah. The couple will perform on songs such as Raataan Lambiyan and Ranjha among others, reports suggest. Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with Kiara and Sidharth, will host the sangeet.

Sidharth-Kiara wedding outfits:

Sidharth and Kiara both are close to Bollywood's favorite designer Manish Malhotra. The couple was also seen visiting Manish's house earlier this week. It will come as no surprise when the first pictures of Sidharth and Kiara wedding drop in MM design.

Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception:

After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony, Kiara and Sidharth are expected to host two receptions. Sidharth and Kiara will be flying to Delhi for the first reception. The couple will then have second reception in Mumbai for their industry friends.

Speculations around Sidharth and Kiara marriage started surfacing on social media after Kiara arrived at Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan last year where she talked about her relationship with Sidharth and said, "I am not denying or accepting. We are definitely close friends, more than close friends." After she talked about her relationship, Shahid quickly added, "Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year and it's not a movie."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be next seen in an upcoming musical Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023. Sidharth on the other hand, will be soon making his digital debut with the upcoming web series Indian Police Force. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.