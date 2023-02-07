Jaisalmer: The first video from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding festivities is out. The viral video is reportedly from Sid-Kiara's haldi ceremony. The mehendi ceremony of Sidharth and Kiara, who will soon tie the nuptial knot, was performed on Monday in the presence of Bollywood celebrities, notably Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput.

Both Sidharth and Kiara set the dance floor on fire during the mehendi ceremony celebrations. The ceremony started at the Suryagarh Hotel lakeside. The guests were seated in the Sunset Patio Garden by the lake. Mehendi was first applied to Kiara's hands, and it was Siddharth's turn next.

Later, the women of the two families, including the bride's mother, Genevieve, aunt Sumita, and maternal grandmother Valerie. Meera Rajput also got mehendi applied to her hands. When the ceremony was on, DJ Ganesh kept the guests grooving to Bollywood and fusion numbers. The families of both Sidharth and Kiara also put up performances tailored for the occasion.

A viral video which appears to be from Sid-Kiara's sangeet, a band is seen setting the stage on fire with Malhari from Ranveer Singh's 2015 released film Bajirao Mastani.

As the evening descended upon the lakeside, DJ Ganesh pumped up the pace of the music, and Kiara's rapper brother Mishaal Advani, apart from Punjabi electronic folk artistes Hari and Sukhmani, also belted out peppy numbers to keep the guests grooving through the evening.

A viral video from Sidharth and Kaira's haldi ceremony is doing rounds of the internet. In the video, the wedding venue is seen adorned with yellow and white fabrics.

Earlier several reports suggested that Sidharth and Kiara were expected to tie the knot on February 6. However, now fans have to wait a little longer. According to a source close to the couple, the most-awaited wedding has been postponed for a day. The Shershaah co-stars will exchange vows on February 7, i.e., Tuesday.