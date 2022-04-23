Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who won millions of hearts with their chemistry in Shehrshaah, have reportedly fallen out of love. The couple has parted ways after years of dating, reports suggest. Sidharth and Kiara have never admitted to being in a relationship publicly.

After the release of Shershaah, Sidharth and Kiara garnered a huge fan base as a couple. The two made heads turn at several parties and went on holidays together in past few years. Keeping their romance a low-key affair, Kiara and Sidharth remained tightlipped about their apparent dating life.

The couple, who was seen together at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash, has 'fallen out of love' states several reports. The reason behind Sidharth and Kiara's separation is not known yet. The reports of Sidharth and Kiara parting ways have surfaced at a time when the fans were looking forward to a wedding announcement.

On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. She also has Jug Jug Jiyoo and a Telugu film with Ram Charan in her kitty. Meanwhile, Sidharth has Mission Majnu and Yodha in his kitty. The actor will be also seen headlining Rohit Shetty's high octane OTT debut series Indian Police Force.