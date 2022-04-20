Mumbai (Maharashtra): After Shershaah, actor Sidharth Malhotra is all set to wear patriotism on his sleeve once again with filmmaker Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force. On Wednesday, Sidharth took to Instagram and shared the series' promo. The promo video opens with Rohit preparing for the filming of the show. After a few seconds, Rohit moves into a police van and also fires some shots.

Later, as the clip is about to end, Sidharth makes a macho entry by walking on the set in a police uniform with Jai Hind echoing in the background. In no time, fans showered Sidharth and Rohit with praises. "This looks soooo good! Can't wait for it now," a social media user commented. "THE WALKKK. OH YES," another one wrote.

The fictional series, which will be out on Amazon Prime, aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country." Talking more about the series, Rohit said, "Indian Police Force is a very special one for me and I've been working on it for years. I'm delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide."

He added, "I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark."

Interestingly, Rohit will shine the spotlight on Delhi Police with the Indian Police Force. His earlier projects including Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi have highlighted the Goa police and the Maharashtra police force.

(With agency inputs)