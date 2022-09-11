Manali (HP): Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna on Sunday said they have reached Manali to shoot for their forthcoming film Yodha here. The action movie is helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. It is produced by Karan Johar for Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan via Mentor Disciple Films.

Malhotra shared the update with fans and followers on his Instagram Story. "#yodha," the Shershaah star captioned a video showcasing the picturesque Kullu Valley. Khanna, who was last seen in the Tamil hit Thiruchitrambalam, also shared a video clip on her social media. "Touchdown #manali #yodha," she wrote.

Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in Manali for Yodha shoot

Announcing the project later last year, Karan Johar said that Yodha will be his production banner's "first-ever action film franchise". Sidharth and Raashi aside, Disha Patani also rounds out the cast of Yodha.

Sidharth was last seen onscreen in Shershaah, where he played the role of Captain Vikram Batra. He also has Mission Majnu and Thank God lined-up for release. Meanwhile, Raashi was last seen with Ajay Devgn in Rajesh Mapuskar's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. She will also be teaming with the stellar team of Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor for Raj and DK's next action thriller Farzi.