Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the nuptial knot on Tuesday. The couple entered wedlock in a lavish wedding ceremony that took place at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh palace hotel. Sidharth and Kiara kept their wedding under wraps till they exchanged vows today evening.

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding was a three-day affair at the dreamy palatial wedding destination. The couple jetted off to Jaisalmer on February 4 along with their family members following which the buzz around Sid-Kiara wedding reached its crescendo. Wedding festivities began with mehendi and sangeet on February 6 while haldi was organized on February 7.

Even before the bride and groom to be reached the wedding venue, the paparazzi had already landed in Jaisalmer to cover the guests' arrival and outside visuals of the venue amid high security. Sid-Kiara's wedding festivities were a close-knit affair with the media stationed outside getting morsels of information about what was going inside at the Suryagarh palace hotel.

For the wedding, Sidharth and Kiara were seen wearing outfits designed by Bollywood's favorite designer Manish Malhotra. While most celebrity brides opt for a Sabyasachi design for their big day, Kiara slipped in a Manish Malhotra design. In 2021, Ankita Lokhande was the last celebrity bride who was seen donning a Manish Malhotra design for the wedding.

Families aside, Sid and Kiara invited their close friends and a few colleagues from the industry to be part of the most special event of their lives. Kiara's schoolmate Isha Ambani marked her presence while bride's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor attended the wedding with his wife Mira Kapoor.

Celebrities like Juhi Chawla, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, producer Aarti Shetty, Pooja Shetty and filmmaker Amritpal Singh Bindra were among the guests who attended Sid-Kiara's wedding.

Sidharth and Kaira are said to be holding two receptions after their Rajasthan wedding. The couple will be heading to Delhi for a celebration with Sidharth's extended family and friends while the one in Mumbai will be for industry friends.