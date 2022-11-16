Mumbai: Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, who recently appeared on a Punjabi chat show, broke his silence about his rumoured relationship with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan. Shubman recently appeared on Sonam Bajwa's chat show Dil Diyan Gallan and during the conversation that followed, the Punjabi actor questioned the cricketer on who was the fittest Bollywood actor? To this, he answered, "Sara".

Following his revelation, Sonam asked Shubman whether he was dating the actor, to which he replied, "Maybe." Punning on the name of the Bollywood beauty, the Punjabi actor then asked him to reveal the truth saying, "Sara ka sara sach bolo (Tell the whole truth)." To this, Shubman replied, "Sara da sara sach bol diya (I have told the whole truth). Maybe, maybe not."

Rumours about Sara and Shubman dating started circulating in August this year after they were spotted having dinner together. A Tik-Tok user shared their video on social media and it went viral. The viral clip received a lot of attention from fans who were curious to know more about their relationship status.

However, neither Sara nor Shubman confirmed their relationship. Before Shubman, Sara was in a rumoured relationship with her 'Love Aaj Kal' co-actor Kartik Aaryan, which director Karan Johar had confirmed on his chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled romantic-comedy film alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in her kitty.

Shubman, meanwhile, was retained by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, the Gujarat Titans, for the next season of the cash-rich domestic T20 league. He would also feature in the India colours in the upcoming T20i and ODI series against New Zealand, from November 18 to November 30.