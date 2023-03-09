Hyderabad: Shubhangi Atre, a popular television actress, has ended her 19 years of marriage with her husband Piyush Poorey. Shubhangi is popularly known for her endearing character Angoori Bhabhi in the TV series Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The actress, who got married at an early age, recently confirmed the failed marriage and expressed her sorrow.

The couple got married in their hometown, Indore in 2003, and was blessed with a teenage daughter, Ashi. After their marriage, Shubhangi was thrilled to shift from Indore to Mumbai so she could pursue her aspirations. The actress had before stated that her spouse, who works in digital marketing, had always been supportive of her job.

Speaking to the media, Shubhangi revealed that despite their best efforts, they were unable to come to an amicable agreement over their issues. "It's been a year we haven't been living together. I am aware that a solid marriage requires a lot of mutual respect, trust, company, and friendship. After things didn't work out, we gave each other space and made the decision to focus on our own lives and job," she said.

The actress acknowledged that choosing this course of action was not simple. She said that while her family is usually her top priority, there are occasions when the bond between them is irreparably damaged. "When a long-term relationship ends, you are also affected psychologically and emotionally. But, there is no stopping it," she said.

Adversities, in the actress's opinion, give us a lesson. Despite everything, she insisted that they would continue to be friendly because of their 18-year-old daughter. She permits Ashi to interact with Piyush on Sundays because she doesn't want her daughter to be impacted by their separation. "She deserves affection from both her mother and father," she said.