Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Shreyas Talpade will essay the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Kangana Ranaut-fronted film Emergency, the makers announced Wednesday. Billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India, the movie is written and directed by Ranaut.

She will also star in the movie as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and veteran actor Anupam Kher will be seen playing the role of revolutionary leader J P Narayan. Ranaut said she is fortunate to have a versatile actor like Talpade join the cast of Emergency.

"He plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was a young and upcoming leader when Mrs Gandhi became the Prime Minister for the first time. He was one of the heroes of the Emergency. We are fortunate to have him on board as he is a versatile actor," said Kangana.

"I personally feel that his performance in the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be one of the most memorable. We are lucky to have got a powerful performer like him to play this important role," the actor-director said in a statement.

Talpade, best known for Iqbal and the Golmaal film franchise, said he is honoured to portray the role of the late prime minister on screen. "Atal ji is one of the most revered, intelligent, learned, influential and also one of the most loved leaders of India as well as across the world. To portray him on screen is not only a big privilege but also a huge honour and definitely a bigger responsibility. I hope I live up to everybody's expectations. I am trying my best to portray the part, the actor said.

The makers also unveiled the poster of Talpade as the late BJP leader on social media. Ritesh Shah of Pink fame has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the film, which went on floors a few days ago. A Manikarnika Films presentation, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Ranaut. (With agency inputs)