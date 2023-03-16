Hyderabad: Shivangi Joshi, an Indian television performer, announced that she was diagnosed with a kidney infection in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The well-known TV star thanked the medical staff, her loved ones, and friends for their support in helping her recover after being taken to the hospital. She also urged her followers to never overlook health concerns and to be cautious about them.

The 24-year-old actress, who is best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and made her acting debut in Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen lying in a hospital bed with her eyes closed, with a smile on her face, and coconut water in front of her.

'Hello everyone, it's been a tough couple of days. I've had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the help of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff, & grace of God, I'm feeling better,' she said in the caption. Shivangi advised her followers to take good care of their health, saying: 'You should all remember to take care of your body, mind, and soul, and most importantly, drink plenty of water. I'll be back in action very soon and I love you all. healing and getting well. With love, Shivangi.'

As soon as the star shared the health update, her friends and followers swarmed the comment section with good wishes for her quick recovery. Many of her colleagues and supporters in the industry voiced their concern for her health and wished for an early recovery for her. Actress Shraddha Arya of Kundali Bhagya commented: Absolutely no way. Stay well, Princess! Really! Many blessings and healing to you.

'Hi take care n get well soon..sending all the love n care to you,' Dheeraj Dhoopar said in a separate message wishing her a speedy recovery. Heal more quickly, Rubina Dilaik commented on the post. 'Get well soon, my dear,' wrote Shweta Tiwari. Shivangi is well-known for her parts in wildly popular TV series like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2. She also appeared in Season 12 of the action-adventure programme Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra, several other celebs express sorrow on actor Sameer Khakhar's death