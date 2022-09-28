Hyderabad (Telangana): Director Ayan Mukerji on Wednesday unveiled the Shiva theme from Brahmastra to mark his dear friend and frequent collaborator Ranbir Kapoor's 40th birthday.

Taking to social media, Ayan shared a Shiva theme from Brahmastra and wrote, "SHIVA THEME 🕉🔥💥 Feels right to be launching this today on Ranbir’s / our Shiva’s Birthday… His theme from Brahmāstra ! Fire. Intensity. Spirituality. Hope you enjoy it ! 💥 shivatheme #brahmastra."

Composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Javed Ali, Shiva Theme from Brahmastra is an ode to the force. In the video, Ranbir is seen blazing through with the power of fire and destruction, the limits of his character Shiva’s strength seemingly know no bounds.

Directed by Ayan, Brahmastra marks Ranbir's first onscreen collaboration with actor wife Alia Bhatt. The couple is currently riding high on the mega box-office success of the film.

Meanwhile, in a career spanning over 15 years, Ranbir, the grandson of the Indian film industry's Greatest Showman Raj Kapoor and son of late Rishi Kapoor, has carved his niche as an actor with his diverse character choices. He made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007 and since then he has given his fans an expansive range of performances.

The actor will be next seen in an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which he will share screen space with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. And he also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna.