Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly dating Shikhar Pahariya is known. The rumoured lovebirds have kept their rekindled romance under wraps but now it seems they are ready to make their relationship Instagram official. The alleged couple chose Janhvi's birthday to announce their love for each other on social media.

Janhvi turned 26 today and birthday wishes are pouring in for her from celebrities, family, and friends. Her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar too took to Instagram Stories to share a lovely birthday wish for Janhvi. The picture shared by Shikhar shows him and Janhvi standing on a shore while the beaming moon lights up the dark sky. With his latest post, Shikhar seemingly confirmed his relationship with Janhvi.

In a silhouette image, Janhvi and Shikar are seen holding hands while looking into the infinite sea. Shikhar let the picture do all the talking and dropped it with a red heart emoji and simply wrote "Happy birthday" on it. Janhvi too reciprocated love and reshared the image on her Instagram Stories. The image shared by Shikhar appears to be from his Maldives holiday with Janhvi. The duo reportedly welcomed 2023 together in the holiday paradise.

Shikhar Pahariya shares birthday post for Janhvi Kapoor

For unversed, the duo was in a relationship for a while but then parted ways before Janhvi entered films. Janhvi rekindled her romance with Shikhar later last year. Interestingly, Shikhar was also seen accompanying the Kapoor family on a holiday last week. Janhvi's rumoured beau is the maternal grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde.