Hyderabad: At the end of the day, cinema is a business, and one can't argue with box office numbers. The fact is exemplified yet again by with the marketing strategy of Pathaan makers who slashed the ticket price of Shah Rukh Khan's film on the day Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada hit the big screens. The move is apparently being seen as unsavory as the team Shehzada had pushed the film's release "out of respect for Pathaan", at least, that's what they said.

On Friday, Yash Raj Films took to social media to announce a drop in Pathaan ticket prices for national chains. Calling it "Pathaan day" the makers revealed that across all shows in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, Pathaan tickets will be sold at "Rs 110 flat." The drop in price is only for a day as of now and the marketing move is good enough to lure those who are yet to catch the Pathaan in action on big screens.

Interestingly, the makers of Kartik's Shehzada came up with a bumper offer for the audience. T-Series, the banner behind Shehzada took to social media to announce the buy one ticket, get one free offer. It will be interesting to see if these marketing strategies succeed to lure the audience to cinema halls.

Meanwhile, Shehzada is said to have opened with Rs 6.4 crore in India. Kartik aside, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Shehzada holds a significant place in Karitk's career trajectory as the film marks his debut as a producer and is deemed a test of his star power.