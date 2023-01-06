Hyderabad: Bollywood's rising star Kartik Aaryan is all set to share the trailer from his upcoming film Shehzada. The actor is said to be following footsteps of Vijay Deverakonda for trailer launch event. The makers are said to be planning to have a multiple events for Shehzada trailer launch.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming mass entertainer Shehzada is nearing its release. To increase the buzz around the film, the makers are now gearing up for Shehzada trailer release. If reports are to be believed, Kartik's Shehzada trailer will drop on January 12.

For the Shehzada trailer launch, Kartik is seemingly getting inspired by Vijay Deverakonda's promotional strategy for his Bollwyood debut Liger. The film tanked at the box office but Liger promotions created fan hysteria is known. The makers had launched Liger trailer in Hyderabad and Mumbai on the same day. Similarly, Kartik and the makers of Shehzada are planning to unveil trailer in three cities on same day.

Shehzada will mark first release of 2023 for Karitk, who has had a successful year last year with commercial hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and widely appreciated OTT release Freddy. The actor has already announced that the film will be a blockbuster hit. During a group interview, Kartik had said that after the response that they have got for Shehzada teaser, he feels that the film will be huge hit.

As reported earlier, Shehzada is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which released in 2020. The film is being helmed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. Shehzada will mark Kartik and Kriti's second collaboration after 2019 released romantic comedy Luka Chuppi.

Shehzada is all set to hit big screens on February 10, 2023. Kartik also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, Hansal Mehta's Captain India and Kabir Khan's yet-untitled next coming up next.