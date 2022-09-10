Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Shehnaaz Gill shared a video on social media wherein she is seen crooning Ishq Tera Lae Dooba. Shehnaaz's selection of song and his soothing voice have left SidNaaz fans emotional. Gill, who never fails to impress fans with her cute and heartwarming gestures, has now impressed her admirers with her singing skills.

The Punjabi actor-singer, who became everyone’s favourite after she participated in Bigg Boss 13, often treats her fans with adorable social media posts. On Saturday, she dropped a video on her Instagram handle which left SidNaaz fans emotional.

In latest Instagram post, Shehnaaz is seen singing Ishq Tera Lae Dooba from Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer 2018 film Aiyaary. Donning a striped cropped pullover sweater and a pair of denim, Shehnaaz looks adorable in the latest video as she flaunts her naturally glowing skin sans makeup.

The Honsla Rakh star sang Ishq Tera Lae Dooba in the most melodious and perfect way and left fans completely impressed. In the caption, Shehnaaz dropped five golden star emojis. Soon after she dropped the video, fans of SidNaaz flooded her comment section with red heart emojis.

Commenting on Shehnaaz's post a fan wrote, "How can someone be so beautiful😍," while another wrote, "Amazing voice." Fans also sensed pain in Shehnaaz's voice and pointed out that she misses Sidharth Shukla immensely.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is slated to release later this year. Apparently, the film was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali but the makers opted to change the title.