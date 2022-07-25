Hyderabad: All-time charming Shehnaaz Gill has once again taken the internet by storm as she, on Monday, shared a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot with top fashion photographer, Dabboo Ratnani. Exuding charm in a vintage, lacy, off-shoulder gown, the 'Bigg Boss 13' fame looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Donning the gown by Nidhi Yasha, Shehnaaz oozed some major retro vibes. She accessorized the look with a choker by Curio Cottage and tied up her hair in a messy bun. She chose to keep her makeup subtle, only accentuating her eyes.

As soon as she posted the pictures, netizens began pouring love into the comments section. Praising her beauty, fans called her 'beautiful' and 'gorgeous' as well as dropped fire and heart emojis.

'Honsla Rakh' actor was recently in the headlines after it was reported that the actor might be a part of producer Rhea Kapoor's upcoming project. The 28-year-old actor has reportedly bagged the role in Rhea Kapoor's next women-centric film, helmed by her husband Karan Boolani. The film is supposed to go on the floor by the end of this month. However, the official confirmation of the film is still awaited.

Earlier, it was speculated that Shehnaaz is going to mark her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's multi-starrer film Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali. The official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz made her acting debut with the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh in 2021. The film gathered positive feedback from the netizens. Apart from that, she has also been a part of various reality shows like Bigg Boss 13, Dance Deewane 3 and Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.